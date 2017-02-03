Newcastle Caravan, Camping & Holiday Expo

Thu 9 – Sun 12 February 2017 – Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Showground.

9:00am – 5:00pm Daily (Closes at 4pm on Sunday)

It’s on again, our largest regional Caravan and Camping Expo – and it’s been extended to 4 days!

It’s the perfect place to find everything you need for your next caravan or camping adventure with over 170 exhibitors on display in one location, it’s the perfect opportunity to compare what’s on offer, talk to the experts, and find what’s perfect for your needs.

See caravans, motorhomes, fifth wheelers, campervans, camper trailers, slide ons; along with tents, camping and 4WD accessories, holiday parks and destination displays.

You can also enjoy Free Parking, Free Family Entertainment, Free Towing Demonstrations, Show Specials, Various take-away food outlets, a café and a bar.

Tickets:

• Adults: $15.00 – ages 17 years and over

• Concession: $10.00 Seniors/Pension Cardholders

• Kids: 16 and under are FREE, when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets available for purchase from the entrance gates on the day.

THE NOVOS BROADCASTING LIVE

The NOVOS will be broadcasting live from the Newcastle Caravan, Camping & Holiday Expo on Sunday 12th February from 10am -1pm. Catch up with them on the day to get yourself in the running to win a family escape to Thou Walla Sunset Retreat in Port Stephens .. or you can also fill out the entry form below.

YOU COULD WIN A FAMILY HOLIDAY

The Thou Walla Sunset Retreat situated on the tip of Soldiers Point in Port Stephens features 34 deluxe and refurbished, self-contained villas many offering water views across Port Stephens and west over the bay towards spectacular sunsets PLUS you can spoil yourself and indulge in a one of a kind under canvas experience in our Sunset Glam tents.

Enjoy the feeling of being at one with nature and the environment, yet have every convenience at your fingertips. Our Glam Tents come complete with King Size Bed, double pull out sofa bed and full en-suite, flat screen TV and the best sunset views over the bay you can find on the East Coast of NSW.

The retreat respects the original Worimi indigenous community, the name ‘Thou Walla’ signifying a place to gather.

When it’s time to get away from the hustle and bustle of the everyday, there’s so much to experience in Port Stephens. Whether it’s enjoying a delicious seafood platter while watching the sunset over the bay, camping with a twist, learning to sail, going nuts on the sand dunes on a quad bike, skippering your own hire boat/kayak, or just chilling watching the world go by and enjoying the sea breezes of Soldiers Point, Thou Walla Sunset Retreat is waiting for you……

Surrounded by the calm waters of Port Stephens 10 minutes from Nelson Bay, Thou Walla Sunset Retreat offers a relaxed ambience, swimming pool and free Wi-Fi Hot Spot, with tennis courts and boat hire available (charges apply)nearby in Soldiers Point.

Bookings and more details are available at www.twsr.com.au

Or by contacting them on FREECALL 1800 600 204

Or info@twsr.com.au

Silver Award Winner at the 2016 NSW Tourism Awards for Unique Accommodation