Wickham Transport Interchange Opens- But Not Everyone Is Happy

The state government has hailed the opening of the Wickham Transport Interchange as a game changer for transport in Newcastle.
The $200 million interchange has started accepting heavy rail trains — it will connect to the light rail when it’s built.
Transport Minister Andrew Constance says it’ll make a difference for commuters.
“Everyone across the state is talking about what’s happening in Newcastle… the excitement about what’s happening here, the revitalisation and the fat we have $650 million being spent”.
But the Bus Union’s Alex Claasens says it’s very expensive and unnecessary.
“There’s been an extraordinary amount of money that’s been spent to achieve what? Trains today are running back to Wickham again which they were running two years ago. The timetable hasn’t changed and the reality is people will still have to get off at the Newcastle Interchange and get on a bus!