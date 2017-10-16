Wickham Transport Interchange Opens- But Not Everyone Is Happy

The state government has hailed the opening of the Wickham Transport Interchange as a game changer for transport in Newcastle.

The $200 million interchange has started accepting heavy rail trains — it will connect to the light rail when it’s built.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance says it’ll make a difference for commuters.

“Everyone across the state is talking about what’s happening in Newcastle… the excitement about what’s happening here, the revitalisation and the fat we have $650 million being spent”.

But the Bus Union’s Alex Claasens says it’s very expensive and unnecessary.