Wallsend Man Charged with Rape

A Wallsend man has been charged with the sexual assault of a teenager in Hamilton over the weekend.

At about 3:20am on Sunday morning a 19-year-old woman was in a laneway off Cleary Street when an unknown man grabbed her from behind before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

The woman managed to flee and find her friends where it was then reported to police.

Following investigations a 45-year-old man was arrested in Alexander Street in Wallsend Sunday afternoon.

He was charged with sexual intercourse without consent and will face court today (Monday 20 November 2017).