UPDATE: Lambton Pool Death

Police and Newcastle City Council have addressed the media regarding the death of a young boy at Lambton Pool yesterday.

Officers were called to the pool around 5pm, after reports the teenager had assaulted a pool employee.

Its thought the boy suffered a medical episode which Police believe was a result of a pre-existing condition.

The boy began punching himself in the head, prompting members of the public and pool employees to restrain him, some of which were injured by the boy.

Officers believe the teenager suffered cardiac arrest during the incident.

He was treated by paramedics and was taken to John Hunter Hospital where he later passed away.

Police have launched a critical incident investigation, with the cause of the boy’s death to be determined by the coroner.

Acting Council CEO, Jeremy Bath says employees of the pool have been offered counseling and the option to take indefinite leave, with some of them reportedly upset and even traumatised by yesterday’s incident.

Mr Bath also confirmed that one of the pool’s employees was injured, suffering from scratches, bite marks and bruising, but he has returned to work today.