Thundaraft Owner and Master Fined

The owner and master of a commercial speed boat ride in Port Stephens have both been hit with fines, after they failed to operate the vessel safely.

An investigation found that the Thundaraft boat at Nelson Bay landed heavily while jumping waves in rough conditions during a ride on the 28th of December 2015.

It’s said to have caused a female passenger in the front seat to suffer fractures to her vertebrae and ankle.

The boat’s owner was fined $18,000 for the offence, while the master was fined $8,000.