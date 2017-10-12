Thief Charged Over Singleton Truck Crash

The man who allegedly stole a truck before taking it on a joy ride that ended in a massive crash in Singleton has been charged with multiple offences.

29 year old Rodney Johnson has been charged with stealing the truck, multiple breaches of Skyes Law, using a weapon to assault police, and malicious damage.

8 people were injured when the truck came to a fiery end in the middle of George Street- 4 people were taken to hospital.

A critical investigation team is investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident.

While the New England Highway has been reopened with reduced speed limits past the crash site, and it’s hoped some businesses will be able to open today