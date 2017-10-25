Supercars To Provide Medical Tent For East End Residents

Concerns about medical issues of residents during next months Supercars 500 race have been addressed, with event organisers setting up a Medical Tent during race hours

Between the hours of 7am and 7pm, when streets are shutdown to traffic, residents will have access to a Mobile Medical Centre that will be set up on the corner of Telford Street and Stevenson Place and staffed by doctors and specialists.

Event Manager Kurt Sakzewski says their will be GP advice available, and the medical tent will also have the ability to dispense scripts.