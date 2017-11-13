Spike in Abuse for Newcastle Parking Rangers

Newcastle council has put the foot down over the growing abuse and threats — leveled at the city’s parking officers and rangers.
There have been 40 serious incidents in the last 2 years and council says it’s been getting worse with people frustrated over Light Rail and Supercars construction.
Interim CEO Jeremy Bath says they have even received death threats.
“We literally have people making threats against parking officer’s lives, people swerving their cars in the direction of parking officers, pulling out screw drivers and threatening to stab people. It’s completely unacceptable and frankly it needs to stop”.