Man Arrested for Abducting a Hunter Mother A Maitland man has faced court after he allegedly abducted a Kurri Kurri mother and sexually assaulted her. The 36 year old is accused of breaching an AVO when he …

Drug Affected Driver Leads Police on Hour-Long Chase Court today for a 29 year old Jesmond man that led police on a chase from Lake Macquarie to Port Stephens¬† overnight. The chase, lasting almost an hour, begun at …