Rebels Bikie Facing Long List of Drug and Firearm Charges

A member of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) has been charged after replica firearms, weapons, and illicit drugs were seized during a search warrant south of Newcastle.

Officers from Strike Force Raptor and police from Tuggerah Lakes Local Area Command executed a search warrant at a home on Sparks Road, Halloran, just before 3pm on Wednesday.

During the search warrant, police seized a silver revolver-style replica pistol, a black semi-automatic -style replica pistol, a spring-loaded flick knife, an extendable baton, a push dagger, three slingshots, a rifle bolt, white powder, suspected to be cocaine; tablets, believed to be MDMA; cannabis and cash.

In addition, police located a black Harley Davidson, which is believed to be stolen.

A 24-year-old man, who is a member of the Rebels OMCG, was arrested at the location and taken to Wyong Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of possess unauthorised firearm, six counts of possess prohibited weapon without permit, and possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to appear at Wyong Local Court on Thursday.