Steve from the Novos was mouthing off again about his prowess on the soccer field many years ago. Unfortunately he did it to the wrong person… Megan Oyster from the W League Jets team. She decided the issue a 5 on 5 challenge to the Novos. With no warning or practice Kim, Tim, Steve, Alex and Josh are about to face the music.. Part 2… the big match review. Who won, who was the MVP, will there be a rematch?? Part 3… the girls lost their match against Sydney FC on the weekend. Steve felt responsible so rang coach Craig Deans to apologise.