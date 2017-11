Man Charged Over Alleged Indecent Assault A man has been charged over the alleged indecent assault of a 15 year old girl at a Hunter care facility last month. The 40 year old was arrested last …

Wallsend Man Charged with Rape A Wallsend man has been charged with the sexual assault of a teenager in Hamilton over the weekend. At about 3:20am on Sunday morning a 19-year-old woman was in a …