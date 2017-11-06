Partial Building Collapse in Kurri Kurri

Emergency Services are on the scene of a partial building collapse on Lang Street at Kurri Kurri this afternoon.

Its believed torrential rain caused the collapse around 2pm.

50 people were evacuated from the building; all of those in the building at the time have been accounted for.

Two people have been treated for minor injuries and have since been taken to Maitland Hospital.

An exclusion zone is in place while Urban Search and Rescue are assessing the building.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service says they’ve received 60 calls for help across the Hunter during thunderstorms earlier this afternoon.