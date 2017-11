A free park and ride trial will begin in Newcastle on Monday in a bid to ease pressure in the City’s CBD.

The initiative will see commuters park their cars at McDonald Jones Stadium, before hopping on a shuttle bus that leaves every 15 minutes between 6.30 and 8.30am- and returns every 15 minutes between 4.30 and 6:00pm.

A $2 fee will be introduced in January to cover parking fees at the STADIUM.