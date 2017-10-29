NEWFM’S V80S PARTY

The Newcastle 500 is coming Newcastle and NEWFM’s kicking back a gear and smoking it up with the official V80’s Party at Customs House!

Dress in your best 80’s or Racing gear Walk the red carpet and dance the night away as DJ Micky P (ex Castle DJ) spins the 80’s had to offer!

There will be plenty of prizes including best dressed and someone is going to win a Hot Lap with the Bathurst winning Penrite Racing Team.

If you want to be there on Friday 17th November register your details below and if we draw your name out you will be partying with The NOVOS!