NEWFM’S GUIDE TO THE NEWCASTLE 500!

Tired of combing through pages and pages of info about the Supercars? Well, we have it all in one place!

TICKETS

If you’re not one of the lucky ticket winners on NEWFM, you can buy your tickets here: http://www.supercars.com/newcastle/tickets/. Kids under 12 can enter free when attending with a paying adult. Kids 3 and under can sit on their parents lap for free in the Grandstands. Children 4 and over require a grandstand ticket to access the grandstands. Residents located within the event precinct will be entitled to two (2) tickets per bedroom within the dwelling plus two (2) tickets per dwelling.

SCHEDULE:

For the full schedule, click here: http://www.supercars.com/2017-coates-hire-newcastle-500-schedule-results/

TRANSPORT TO THE EVENT

PARK AND RIDE : Two park & ride facilities will operate to help you get to the circuit from Stockton and Broadmeadow. You can park at Stockton Wharf and catch the ferry, or park at McDonald Jones Stadium and catch a shuttle bus. To book at Stockon, click here. To book at McDonald Jones Stadium, click here.

TRAIN: Nearly 100 extra trains will run over the three days of the Newcastle 500. The closest station is at the Newcastle Interchange. Shuttle buses will be running from the terminal, however access to Gate 1 is only a 1.1km walk away. For full timetables, click here.

BUS: Bus services will leave from Bolton Street on an increase timetable. On Friday, services will leave every 15 minutes from 4pm -7pm, and every 10 minutes from 9pm – 11pm. On Saturday, services will run every 15 minutes from 7:30am – 11am, and every 10 minutes in between 2pm – 7pm and 9pm-11.30pm. On Sunday, services will run every 15 minutes from 7:30am-11am, and 2pm-7pm.

FERRY: Queens Wharf is the closet wharf. Ferries between Stockon and Queens Wharf will run every 5-15 minutes between 7:30am -11pm on Friday and Saturday, and between 7:30-7pm on Sunday.

DRIVING: Driving is discouraged due to road closures and high traffic.

ENTERTAINMENT

On Friday 24th November, it’s an all-female show with Supercars Ambassador Delta Goodrem and chart topping twins The Veronicas set to perform.

Legendary Australian rock band, Cold Chisel will headline on Saturday, 25th November. Spiderbait, who recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with sell out shows around the country, have also been confirmed to take the stage on Saturday night at the inaugural event.

Cost is covered in your event ticket.

To access the concert you must collect a concert zone wristband from one of the four information booths located throughout the event precinct. Wristbands can only be collected on the day for that night’s performance. Those who purchased on or after November 10, 2017 will not gain access to the concert zone for the Saturday night performances.

THINGS TO DO:

GRAND FINALE BREAKFAST: Thursday

All 26 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship drivers will be at NEX – Wests City on Thursday November 23 before the maiden Coates Hire Newcastle 500. Including a full gourmet breakfast, tickets are available for $80 per person, $800 for a table of 10 or $2500 for a table with a Supercars driver. All profits from ticket sales, auctions and raffles will go directly to the event’s official charity partners: Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, Newcastle Surf Life Saving Club and Nobbys Surf Life Saving Club.

AUTOGRAPH SESSIONS: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

On Thursday, there will be an official autograph session at Newcastle Museum from 4:00pm – 6:30pm. Across the event weekend autograph Sessions will be held at Foreshore Park on the concert stage at the below times.

Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Drivers

Saturday: 9.30am-10.00am

Sunday: 9.35am-10.05am

Dunlop Super2 Series

Friday: 9.00am-9.30am

Saturday: 12:00pm-12:30pm

DISNEY-PIXAR CARS PIT STOP: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

With activities for all ages, younger fans will be able to see the new-look Lightning McQueen. Plus, Mack the Transporter will be on show, and racers young and old can also test their speed at the new Crazy Eights Raceway, with races held every 15mins on a digital race panel! Open from 10am-4pm.

MEGAMANIA: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Well-known family fun zone Megamania will be providing face painters and balloon twisters in the Family Zone. There will also be Supercars helium balloons available for kids! Find Megamania in the family zone from 10am-4pm.

DRIVERS PARADE: Saturday

Be sure to catch all the Supercars drivers as they take a lap around the track. Salute your favourite Teams and Drivers before the final race of the 2017 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship. Make sure you are trackside at 1.35pm on Saturday before the start of the race to see the parade.

AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE FORCE FLY OVER: Saturday and Sunday

Look to the skies over Newcastle on Saturday and Sunday at 3.15pm just before the race starts.

AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE FORCE ARMY BAND & DEFENCE DISPLAY: Saturday and Sunday

Find the ground displays in the Pacific Park Family Zone. Performances by the Australian Army Band Newcastle will also be in the Pacific Park Family Zone at the below times.

Saturday: 11:20am and 1:00pm

Sunday: 11:40am and 1:20pm

ROAD CLOSURES:

The following roads will be closed or will have restricted access. Streets will re-open 28th November 2017.