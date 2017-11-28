NEWFM’S GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS!

THINGS TO DO

Christmas Lights Spectacular – Hunter Valley Gardens

27th November 2017 – 8th January 2018 at 5:30pm – 10pm

Hunter Valley Gardens is celebrating their ten year anniversary of spreading Christmas Spirit by setting up the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest and most breathtaking display of over 2 million lights! With 8km of lights to explore, it will keep little (and big) minds entertained for hours! The event takes place every night at 5:30pm until January 8th!

Serendade Under the Stars – Civic Park

1st December 2017 – 5:30pm – 9:30pm

Sing, dance and be merry at this fantastic event at Civic Park. This Christmas concert features the Terence Koo Trio, Newcastle Youth Orchestra and NYO kids, Conservatorium of Music Civic String Quartet, Arts Orchestra and Concert Band with guest vocalists and the Conservatorium’s combined choir of a whopping 100 voices! Plus, there will be inflatable rides, Christmas craft, face painting and much, much more!

Mayfield Carols – Webb Park

2nd December 2017 – 5:00pm – 9:30pm

Enjoy food, drinks and music plus plenty of free rides and games! Hosted by the Mayfield Baptist Church, the main show starts at 7pm and there will be Auslan interpreters present for the main show.

Carols – Raymond Terrace Community Church

2nd December 2017 – 7pm – 9pm

Christmas is fast approaching and you are invited to Raymond Terrace Community Church on Saturday night the 2nd December at 7pm to kick off the season celebrations! Bring your family and friends for delightful carol singing and brilliant performances that you are sure to enjoy!

Newcastle Toy Run – Wickham Park

3rd December 2017 – 10am – 3pm

Bikers for Kids are celebrating their 40th Year Anniversary with another massive toy run! They will once again mobilise the community to help our disadvantages children and families this Christmas. Over 10,000 riders will ride from Stockton Ballast Park in a Christmas convey until they reach Wickham Park at 10am. Here, the celebrations will kick off. They include: massive donation points for toys, market stalls, food and drink stalls, a line-up of local music, kids activities, and circus workshops!

Christmas Craft – New Lambton Library and Hamilton Library

5th – 12th December 2017 – 4pm – 5pm

Every Tuesday from the 5th December, your kids can get into the Christmas spirit as they make their own Christmas decorations at both the New Lambton and Hamilton Library. Bookings essential.

Carols by the Lake – Toronto Foreshore

8th December 2017 – 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Enjoy beautiful carols at the Carols by the Lake in Toronto. On the night there will be performances by local talent including school groups and bands plus an amazing fireworks spectacular accompanied by the Lake Macquarie Police Boys Pipeband.

Singleton Community Carols

9th December 2017 – 5pm – 9pm

Celebrate the spirit of Christmas with the sounds of melodic Christmas carols. Hosted by the Singleton Baptist Church, there will be free jumping castles, sausage sizzle, cool drinks, and tea and coffee, plus music from the Singleton Town Band. The night ends with a stunning fireworks display!

Variety Christmas Walk – Speers Point

10th December 2017 – 11am – 2pm

Join Newcastle Knights player Nathan Ross, grab the family and come along to the Variety Xmas Walk to help give a fair go to Aussie kids in need this Christmas. There will be mist machines, Jingle Bellies, Onstage entertainment, Face painting, Sausage Sizzle and plenty of on route entertainment. Prizes for fancy dress and best dressed wheels (pram, or wheelchair) so get your Christmas red on! Plus, head over to the Lake Macquarie Christmas Carols straight after to keep the Christmas fun going!

Lake Macquarie Christmas Carols – Speers Point Park

10th December 2017 – 10am – 9pm

Hosted by our very own Novos, Lake Macquarie City Council is proud to present a spectacular evening of fireworks, entertainment and special guests on Sunday 10 December at Speers Point Park from 10am-9pm.The NOVOS will be on stage from 6:00pm to celebrate the festive season and sing some carols as they host the event. There will be live entertainment by local music acts including The Little Scallywags and Vocal Evolution, and Toni Childs and Judah Kelly headline the evening concert with a special appearance by Santa. The entire night will conclude with a massive fireworks display!

Christmas Fair – Raymond Terrace Community Church

10th December 2017 – 1pm – 4pm

On Sunday the 10th December from 1-4pm there will be free fun for everyone, including Oakvale Farm Animals, jumping castles, hair chalking, face painting, sand art and balloons! There will be food available to purchase and this year we are excited to announce the indoor Christmas Markets will be returning! A highlight of the Christmas Fair will be live musical performances from local schools and the kids of Raymond Terrace Community Church

SplashDance Christmas Concert – Charlestown Bowling Club

10th December 2017 – 2pm – 2:45pm

SplashDance is coming to town this December with their Christmas show, Letters to Santa. The 45 min concert will feature all of the big hits from the TV series along with classic Christmas songs like Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, Santa Claus in Coming to Town and Jingle Bells and there will even be a special visit from the main man himself, Santa Claus!

Sanctuary Neighbourhood Christmas Carols – Sanctuary Estate, Fletcher

10th December 2017 – 5pm- 7pm

The event kicks off at 5pm with entertainment from the Minmi Fire Brigades Big Red Truck, performances from Bishop Tyrell College, appearances from superheros, Ruby the Clown and Party Star, and plenty of food with a sausage sizzle, ice creams, and a coffee van. After a night of carols, the night will finish up with a special guest appearance from the man in a big red suit. So bring along your picnic rug, drinks and nibbles and sit back and enjoy a night of free entertainment.

Wangi Wangi Carols – Dobell Park, Wangi Wangi

10th December 2017 – 5:30pm – 9:30pm

Wangi Lions Club presents a night of traditional community Christmas Carol singing by the lake in Dobell Park from 5.30pm. The program will include items from children of Wangi, Arcadia Vale and Rathmines Public Schools and Peter Pan Pre-school, the Newcastle Army Band, Stilling Street Singers, Westlakes Concert Band, the Lorelai Choir and more.

Abermain Carols by Candlelight – Abermain Public School, Abermain

11th December 2017 – 5:30pm – 9:15pm

Abermain Public School will be throwing open their gates for a night of carols! Gates open at 5:30pm and entry is a gold coin donation. There will be plenty of food and drinks throughout the night, plus a special appearance by the big man in red himself! The night will finish with spectacular fireworks display!

Newcastle Permanent Carols by Candlelight – King Edward Park

15th December 2017 – 5:30pm – 9:30pm

Set in the backdrop of iconic King Edward Park, Carols by Candlelight is a staple of the festive season. Pack a picnic and settle in for an evening of Christmas performances from a host of local artists. This free event starts at 5.30pm with the Carols commencing at 7.00pm. Get in early to secure a great spot, enjoy the free carnival rides and soak up the atmosphere. Free parking is available in King Street (East) Car Park supported by a free shuttle service from 5.00pm to 9.30pm. There will be coffee and food vans, along with a special visit from Santa on the night!

Christmas Pantomime – Wests, New Lambton

17th December 2017 – 10:30am to 11:30am

The table is set for a wild and crazy afternoon for our Mad Hatter Christmas Party. On Sunday 17th December, West’s be holding our Christmas pantomime, which promises fun, laughs and entertainment for all the family. Grab the kids and join Wests for their Mad Hatter Christmas party and meet all the wonderful characters from this crazy, zany world.

Christmas Carols in Lambton Park – Lambton Park, Lambton

17th December 2017 – 5pm – 9:30pm

This annual Hunter Bible Church carols will kick off at 5pm. There will be jumping castles, balloon animals, stalls and plenty of food. Carols kick off at 7pm followed by a fireworks display at 9pm.

Carols Under the Stars – Gateway Presbyterian, Anna Bay

19th December 2017 – 5:30pm – 9pm

Held by Gateway Presbyterian, this event starts with entertainment and activities for the children at 5:30. Food is also available. At 7:00 the story of the first Christmas is acted out, followed by beautiful carols. A beautiful night for the family!

The Taste of Ireland – NEX, Newcastle City

21st December 2017 – 7:30pm – 9:30pm

The magical tale of two star crossed lovers born of an Irish soul, told through music and dance. As one leaves the homeland in search of their freedom, their heart stays in the Emerald Isle waiting for their return home. One night only! Tickets here.

“This is Christmas” – Civic Theatre

23rd December 2017 – 4pm – 9pm

The Grainery Theatre Company brings to life the story of Christmas with their performance of “This is Christmas”. The performance brings the Christmas story to life with vibrant music, dance and colour. It tells the story of Mary and Joseph, two unsuspecting Israelites chosen for a supernatural mission. The story of the Nativity and the message of the arrival of the king are as powerful and relevant today as ever. This is Christmas is not only a retelling, it’s an inquiry, a reflection and an exuberant celebration! Combining classic carols and contemporary show tunes, this production is set to delight Newcastle this festive season in a very unique and compelling way! One show at 4pm, one at 7pm. Tickets available.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

Events:

Streets to Keep an Eye On

According to the last few Christmas light trackers provided by The Herald, these are the streets you should keep an eye on:

Maryland

Maryland Dr

Holywell St

Coolahan Cl

Hardes Ave

Bellata Pl

Tallah Pl

Gundaroo Ct

Fletcher

Yellena St

Minmi

Woodford St

Birmingham Gardens

Wilkinson Ave

Fussell St

North Lambton

Alnwick Rd

Wallsend

Newcastle Rd near Dangar St

Birchgrove Dr

Elemore Vale

Jubilee Rd

Rankin Park

Cranbrook Pd

Glendale

Lowry St

Graham St

Jubilee Rd

Park Ave

Edgeworth

Harper Ave

Alana Cl

Springvale Circuit

Cameron Park

Kincross Ave

Nightingale Cr

West Wallsend

Withers St

Barnsley

Thomas St

Killingworth

The Boulevarde

Garden Suburb

Robinia Gr

New Lambton Heights

Victoria Cres

New Lambton

Wickham Rd

Tighes Hill

Park Rd

Hamilton

Everton St

Steel St

Hamilton South

Parkway Ave

Silsoe St

Mereweather

Ridge St

Whiley Cl

Adamstown Heights

South St

Wade St

Charlestown

Hutton St

Warners Bay

Panorama Parade

Windale

Yanco St

Munro St

Lake St

Tingira Heights

Cabernet Cl

Jewells

Campton Cl

Fairburn Cl

Booragul

Muswellbrook Cres

Bolton Point

Tarana Pl

Blackalls Park

Faucett St

Toronto

The Boulevarde

Coal Point

Lorron Cl

Buttaba

Clydebank Rd

Cuffley St

Pangela St

Hampstead Way

Cessnock

Rathmines Ave

Edith St

Fourth St

Gordon Ave

William St

Congewai St

Old Maitland Rd

Kurri Kurri

Gillies St

Lang St

Maitland St

Anvil St

Kelman Dr

Gillieston Heights

Broad St

William St

Crestview St

Rutherford

Richard Rd

Weblands St

Adelong Cl

Thompson St

Clayton Cr

Buderee Dr

Raymond Terrace

Eskdale Dr

Benjamin Lee Dr

Shearman Ave

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING

OPENING HOURS

Westfield Kotara

From 11/12/2017

Mon – 9am -5.30pm

Tues – 9am -5.30pm

Wed – 9am -5.30pm

Thu – 9am – 9pm

Fri – 9am – 5pm

Sat – 9am – 5pm

Sun – 9am – 5pm

Charlestown Square

Mon – 9am -5.30pm

Tues – 9am -5.30pm

Wed – 9am -5.30pm

Thu – 9am – 9pm

Fri – 9am – 5:30pm

Sat – 9am – 5pm

Sun – 10am – 5pm

Stockland Glendale

From 18/12/2017

Mon – 9am -7pm

Tues – 9am -7pm

Wed – 9am -7pm

Thu – 9am – 9pm

Fri – 9am – 7pm

Sat – 9am – 5pm

Sun – 9am – 5pm

Stockland Jesmond

Mon – 9am -5.30pm

Tues – 9am -5.30pm

Wed – 9am -5.30pm

Thu – 9am – 9pm

Fri – 9am – 5:30pm

Sat – 9am – 4pm

Sun – 10am – 4pm

Marketown

Marketown is open 6am-12am everyday of the week, however invidiual stores have their own hours. To check these hours, click here.

Waratah Village

The stores in Waratah Village all open at different times. To find your stores opening hours, click here.