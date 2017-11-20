NEWFM CHRISTMAS CRACKER

NEWFM is spreading some festive cheer this holiday season with the return of the Christmas Cracker!

This holiday season is about to go off with a bang!

Imagine this – a Christmas Cracker filling up every day with amazing prizes until it is teaming…spilling over…exploding with goodies, and then BANG! The Christmas Cracker explodes as one lucky winner walks away with the lot! That’s what we call a Christmas miracle!

Tune into The Novos each day as Steve adds a new prize every single day! In total, the cracker will be worth thousands and thousands of dollars! And you could could walk away with the lot!

To enter, stay tuned to NEWFM!