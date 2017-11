Police are calling on the public to help locate a woman wanted on an arrest warrant in Newcastle.

22-year-old Tiana Hewitson is wanted over fraud offences.

She’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 170-175cm tall with a thin build and brown hair.

Ms Hewitson is known to frequent the Newcastle and Maitland areas.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone who sees Ms Hewitson not to approach her.