MEET NEWFM AT NEWCASTLE HINO!

Catch NEWFM live from Newcastle Hino this Wednesday hosting the Triple 8 racing team

Head down to Newcastle Hino from 9am-1pm to meet the Triple 8 racing team in the lead up to the Newcastle 500! Get an autograph from racing legends Graid Lowndes, Jamie Whincup and Shane Van Gisbergen, check out their race cars, and win plenty of goodies!

On the day, you could win:

100 x $100 service vouchers

20x$1000 truck vouchers

270 x giftbags with Hino merchandise

Double pass to the Newcastle 500

Plus, there’s plenty of food and drinks for you to enjoy on the day!

Catch NEWFM and the Triple 8 racing team at Newcastle Hino!