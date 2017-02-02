Man in Hospital after Shooting in Jesmond Unit

An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured when he was shot in a home near Newcastle on Thursday morning.

Just before 2am, emergency services called to a home unit in Jesmond where they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left thigh and left hand.

He was taken to John Hunter Hospital where he is expected to undergo surgery. His condition is described as being serious but stable.

Detectives from Newcastle City Local Area Command have been at the scene along with officers from the Dog Unit.

After a canvass of the area, a number of items have been seized for forensic examination.

It’s believed a man is being questioned over the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers.