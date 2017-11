A man has been charged over the alleged indecent assault of a 15 year old girl at a Hunter care facility last month.

The 40 year old was arrested last month but was released and suspended from working with children while investigations took place.

He was arrested again yesterday afternoon and charged with two counts of indecent assaulting a person under 16 and aggravated indecency.

The man fronted Newcastle Local Court today and has been refused bail, to appear in Court again next week.