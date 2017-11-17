Man Charged Following Fatal Morisset Crash

A man has been charged with a number of offences today following a fatal car crash at Morisset earlier this month.

A Toyota Hilux reportedly lost control and collided with a BMW on Marconi Road on the 8th of November.

The 73-year-old passenger of the Hilux was taken to the John Hunter Hospital, but died as a result of his injuries on Saturday.

The 40-year-old driver of the Toyota allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.253 and was arrested at the scene.

Following investigations, Police have charged the man with high-range drink driving, aggravated dangerous driving causing death and aggravated dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

He’s been given conditional bail and will front court next month.