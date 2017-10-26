Man Arrested After Hunter Armed Robberies

A man’s been arrested following a crime spree across the Hunter this morning.

Its believed the man was responsible for armed hold-up of the IGA at Telarah at about 9:30, where he threatened staff with a large knife before making off with cash and cigarettes.

Its alleged the same man then robbed the The Junction Village Pharmacy a short time later.

Police were able to locate the suspect with the help of PolAir at the Shell Service Station at Heatherbrae, where he was arrested.

He’s been taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station for questioning.

No one was harmed during the crime spree.