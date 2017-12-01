Man Allegedly Asleep While Driving in Muswellbrook

A man has been charged after police allegedly found him asleep behind the wheel at Muswellbrook last night.

Police responded to calls from other motorists who reportedly saw the car swerving and crossing to the wrong side of the road around 6:45pm.

Officers found the 62 year old’s ute on Denman Road with the engine running a short time later, where the man was allegedly asleep inside.

After an initial breath test, he was arrested for further testing where he allegedly returned a reading of 0.285.

He’s been charged with high range drink driving and lost his licence on the spot.

He’ll now front court on December 18.