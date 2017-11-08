Kurri Kurri Storm Update

Cessnock City Council have pledged to continue clean up efforts in the wake of this week’s wild weather.

With the assistance of emergency services the focus remains on securing the damaged buildings, notably the Kurri Kurri Community Centre, which has been relocated to the nearby Youth Centre.

Kurri Kurri Library remains closed until further notice with all library events now postponed.

Council has waived fees for garden organics at the Waste Management Centre for residents living in the Kurri Kurri, Weston, Abermain and Loxford areas. Proof of address is required.

The Kurri Kurri Aquatic Fitness Centre is open, however the gym remains closed until further notice.

Cessnock City Mayor Bob Pynsent has praised the efforts of locals as they go about picking up the pieces.

“No doubt there is a lot of work to do in the clean-up phase but in light of the circumstances our community is showing resilience, which is no surprise, it’s what we do.”

Locals are being asked to remain patient as trees and debris are still being removed

Waste collection is expected to continue as normal, however further updates will be provided on Council’s website.