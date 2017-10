Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery has again pushed for more police for the Hunter region in Parliament.

She attempted to move a motion for the government to review how police are allocated after the Hunter only received one new recruit in the AUGUST allocation.

But the government shot the motion down, claiming the local area command is actually 20 officers over its allocation.

MS Hornery says her electorate is experiencing record levels of crime and the government just doesn’t get it.