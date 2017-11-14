Former Newcastle Anglican Priest Charged

A former Newcastle Anglican priest has been charged with alleged historic sexual assaults on a 15-year-old boy in the Hunter Region.

An investigation into the matter started last year following a referral by the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuses.

It resulted in the formation of Strike Force Arinya.

Shortly before 8:30am on Tuesday, officers arrested a 76-year-old man at a home in Kotara.

He was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Local Court later this week.