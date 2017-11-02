Extra Public Transport Options for Supercars Weekend

We’re being encouraged to ditch the car if we’re heading to the Newcastle 500 Supercars event later this month, with public transport services set to dramatically increase for the weekend.

Almost 400 extra bus and train services have been added between the 24th and 26th of November, which can be accessed at no extra cost to event ticket holders.

Park and ride services will also be run, with shuttles taking fans to and from McDonald Jones Stadium, and the ferry bringing commuters across from Stockton.

Operator of Newcastle buses, Keolis Downer has also confirmed the normal bus routes will be altered from the 13th of November.

Services running through the CBD will be re-routed onto Bolton Street.

School bus services are expected to run as normal.