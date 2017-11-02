Concerns Raised Over John Hunter Staff Parking

Wallsend MP, Sonia Hornery has again expressed her concerns about the level of staff parking available at the John Hunter Hospital.

Management has confirmed that despite staff paying for parking via their wages, they are no longer guaranteed a spot.

Ms Hornery says that staff are often forced to park in nearby streets and walk back to the hospital, which then has a flow-on effect to residents.

She says its very clear the hospital needs a park and ride facility, similar to the one that used to operate from McDonald Jones Stadium.

“It would be a win for everyone and we don’t want to build extra parking when we don’t need it, especially when the shuttle service was so very successful,” she says.