CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

November 21, 2017

Lake Macquarie City Council is proud to present a spectacular evening of fireworks, entertainment and special guests on Sunday 10 December at Speers Point Park from 10am-9pm.

The NOVOS will be on stage from 6:30pm to celebrate the festive season and sing some carols as they host the event.

Event Program

  • 11am: Variety Xmas Walk and free kids’ activities
  • 1pm: Live entertainment by local musical acts including The Little Scallywagz and Vocal Evolution
  • 6.30pm: Toni Childs and Judah Kelly headline the evening concert with a special appearance by Santa
  • 9pm: Fireworks finale

 