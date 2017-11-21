CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

Lake Macquarie City Council is proud to present a spectacular evening of fireworks, entertainment and special guests on Sunday 10 December at Speers Point Park from 10am-9pm.
The NOVOS will be on stage from 6:30pm to celebrate the festive season and sing some carols as they host the event.
Event Program
- 11am: Variety Xmas Walk and free kids’ activities
- 1pm: Live entertainment by local musical acts including The Little Scallywagz and Vocal Evolution
- 6.30pm: Toni Childs and Judah Kelly headline the evening concert with a special appearance by Santa
- 9pm: Fireworks finale