BUSHFIRE EMERGENCY

10:41PM

It’s been a terrible day for many people across The Hunter especially in the Kurri Kurri area but lets now spare a thought for our brave and tired firefighters, police, ambos, SES crews and many others who went into battle to protect our communities.

While the worst of it seems to have past, no doubt they are all exhausted yet many of them remain on the job as fires continue to burn!

From NEWFM, we thank you!

8:05PM

The fire activity around Kurri Kurri has been downgraded again and is now at ‘Advice’ status. The fire is burning to the north of Kurri Kurri in the vicinity of Hart Road, Mcleod Road, and the Hunter Expressway moving in a north westerly direction towards Sawyers Gully.

Firefighters assisted by water bombing aircraft have slowed the spread of the fire in challenging conditions around Sawyers Gulley Road, Hinds Lane and Old Maitland Road. 250+ firefighters remain on scene.

Crews will be conducting backburning overnight to contain the fire.

Residents in the vicinity of Sawyers Gully, Bishops Bridge, Loxford, Heddon Greta, Cliftleigh and Gillieston Heights should monitor conditions in your area and follow the directions of firefighters.

The Hunter Expressway has re-opened in both directions, however with quite a bit of smoke in the area police are asking you to take care.

7:15pm

As well as the fire burning around Kurri Kurri we also have several other fires in the area .. these include:

Masonite Rd, Raymond Terrace – Under control Grass Fire

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

Cabbage Tree Rd, Williamtown – Out of control Grass Fire

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

Mcfadyens Rd, Phoenix Park – Out of control Grass Fire

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

Salt Ash Av, Salt Ash – Out of control Grass Fire

ALERT LEVEL: Not Applicable

Minmi Road, Summerhill – Being Controlled Bush Fire

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

Neath Rd, Kearsley – Under Control Bush Fire

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

Northville Dr, Barnsley – Being Controlled Bush Fire

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

Stockdale Street, Morisset – Under Control Bush Fire

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

Ravensdale Rd, Ravensdale – Out of Control Bush Fire

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

Halls Creek Rd, Aberdeen – Out of Control Bush Fire

ALERT LEVEL: Not Applicable

Current Traffic problems in The Hunter due to the fires are:

Power:

Ausgrid confirms that power has been safely restored to most customers in Cliftleigh, Loxton, Kurri Kurri after a bushfire damaged poles and powerlines. About 30 customers in Loxton, Kurri Kurri will be out until tomorrow. Crews will restore them when safe.

And we now have severe thunderstorms moving into the Upper Hunter. Charge mobile phones & devices before it hits so you can stay up to date.

6:40pm

The Kurri Kurri bushfire has been downgraded to the ‘Watch and Act’ level.

A grass fire is burning to the north of Kurri Kurri in the vicinity of Hart Road, Mcleod Road, and the Hunter Expressway moving in a north westerly direction towards Sawyers Gully.

Firefighters assisted by water bombing aircraft are attempting to slow the spread of the fire around Sawyers Gulley Road, Hinds Lane and Old Maitland Road.

Residents in the vicinity of Sawyers Gully, Bishops Bridge, Loxford, Heddon Greta, Cliftleigh and Gillieston Heights should monitor conditions in your area and follow the directions of firefighters.

Ausgird has confirmed power is back on at Cliftleigh, Kurri Kurri and other areas after the bushfires torched power poles and lines through the area. About 30 homes will be without power until tomorrow.

More than 250 firefighters continue to work at extinguishing the blaze.

The Heddon Greta Drive In will be closed tonight to assist firefighters with clear access and safety to viewers.

5:46pm

The Kurri Kurri and Weston fires have now joined and the emergency warning is still in place as the blaze travels in a north westerly direction away from Kurri towards Sawyers Gully.

Up to 400 fire fighters are working to save homes. They are being assisted by several waterbombing aircraft however we have unconfirmed reports properties have been lost. Crews are focusing on protecting life and property. Homes have been evacuated and emergency messages sent to residents in surrounding areas with several sheds reportedly damaged or lost. The RFS haven’t been able to confirm how many at this stage.

Crews have the blaze near the Kurri Kurri TAFE campus under control – there were 60 people taking shelter in there earlier.

Residents in the vicinity of Sawyers Gully, Bishops Bridge, Loxford, Heddon Greta, Cliftleigh and Gillieston Heights should monitor conditions in your area and follow the directions of firefighters.

Residents are advised to seek shelter as the fire arrives and Protect yourself from the heat. If you are not home and live in these areas do not go home.

800 Ausgrid customers in parts of Cliftleigh and Loxford are reportedly without power. Emergency crews on way to get it back safely

The Hunter Expressway is closed between Branxton and Buchanan due to smoke and traffic should use the New England Highway instead. We also have a Watch and Act alert for an out of control blaze at Barnsley .. One southbound lane of the M1 is now closed from George Booth Drive to O’Donnelltown Road.

Other areas with advice level fires are at Wallsend, Williamtown, Pheonix Park and Raymond Terrace.

5:02pm

At 5pm there’s 31 bush and grass fires in NSW. 20 are uncontained. Two at Emergency Warning.

What to do in a Fire Emergency:

Before the fire

Put on your protective clothing

Turn on the radio to keep yourself informed

Bring pets inside and keep them in one room

Close all windows and doors

Block spaces beneath doors and windows with wet towels

Fill buckets, sinks and bath tubs with water ready to put out spot fires

Have your firefighting equipment like pumps and hoses connected to your water supply

Block downpipes and fill gutters with water

Remove items which can burn from around your home like outdoor furniture

Bring ladders inside to check roof space for embers

Patrol the outside of your home putting out any embers or spot fires

Just before the fire arrives, wet down timber decks and gardens close to the house

Move any firefighting equipment to a place where it will not get burnt

During the fire

Go inside but stay alert

Shelter in a room on the opposite side of the house from the approaching fire and one that has a clear exit out of the house

Patrol inside the house, including the roof space looking for sparks and embers

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire

If your life is at risk, call triple zero (000)

Once the fire has passed

Check your roof spaces

Go outside and put out any part of your house which is alight

Check under the house and any decks

Check on your pets and animals

Embers or sparks can start spot fires for many hours after the fire has passed

If you can, contact your family and friends and check on your neighbours

4:51pm

Emergency warnings are in place for two blazes burning near Kurri and Weston and impacting Loxford and Heddon Greta.

Evacuations are underway as flames threaten homes at Heddon Greta, Sawyers Gully Road and also Old Maitland Road at Kurri.

A Substation and the Kurri Kurri School Hall are on fire and there are unconfirmed reports of properties being destroyed. Crews are focusing on protecting life and property. There is also several sheds that have been damaged or lost. The RFS haven’t been able to confirm how many at this stage.

Fire crews are also protecting approx 60 people sheltering at Kurri Kurri TAFE with the bushfire impacting the campus however everyone is reportedly safe.

The fire in Weston is burning between Hart Road in Weston and Nortcote Street Kurri. The other fire near Mcleod Road is encroaching on properties in the areas of Heddon Greta and Kurri, and surrounding petrol stations. Water bombers are assisting at both blazes.

Emergency alert phone messages have been sent to residents who are advised to seek shelter as the fire arrives and Protect yourself from the heat.

We also have advice level fires burning in Wallsend, Mount Hutton, Williamtown, Kearsley and Pheonix Park near Morpeth.



As of 4pm there were 38 bush and grass fires across NSW, 27 uncontained. 600+ firefighters in the field.

4:28pm

EMERGENCY WARNINGS REMAIN IN PLACE IN THE LOXFORD, KURRI AND WESTON AREAS THIS AFTERNOON:

A sub station is on fire and so to is the Kurri Kurri School Hall. Fire crews are also protecting approx 60 people sheltering at Kurri Kurri TAFE with the bushfire impacting the campus. everyone is reportedly safe there.

We also have unconfirmed reports there are evacuations underway at Kurri Hospital. The fire in Weston is burning between Hart Road in Weston and Nortcote Street Kurri where water bombers are working.

The other fire near Mcleod Road is encrouching on properties in the areas of Heddon Greta and Kurri.

Evacuations are underway as flames threaten homes .. crews are in the area of Mitchell Avenue and also Sawyers Gully Road as the fire burns towards Wentworth Swamp.

Residents are advised to seek shelter as the fire arrives and protect yourself from the heat. If you are not home and live in these areas do not go home. The Hunter Expressway is closed between Branxton and Buchanan due to smoke.

More Fire and Rescue strike teams from the Central Coast & Sydney are also on there way.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

KEEP UP TO DATE: Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

4:09PM

Crews protecting approx 60 people sheltering at Kurri Kurri TAFE. Bushfire impacting on campus. Everyone currently safe.

If fire impacts on your property, please be advised to seek shelter as the fire arrives. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Firefighters are working hard to slow the spread of the fires and are being assisted by several waterbombing aircraft.

3:29PM

EMERGENCY WARNING MCLEODS ROAD KURRI

This is the highest level of Bush Fire Alert. You may be in danger and need to take action immediately. Any delay now puts your life at risk. Seek shelter as the fire approaches.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

KEEP UP TO DATE:

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737. If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property. ****

EMERGENCY WARNINGS in place in the Kurri Kurri/ Loxford and Heddon Greta areas.

In Weston a grass fire is burning in the area of Hart Road and moving towards Northcote Street in Kurri Kurri.

A Southerly change is due that may push fires north, which could increase fire activity. We’ve also got a fire burning out of control near Mcleod Road in Kurri Kurri. It is being pushed in a south easterly direction towards Heddon Greta. Properties are currently under threat with evacuations underway, as flames threaten homes and surrounding petrol stations, along with a power sub station. Crews are in the area of Mitchell Avenue.

Several waterbombing aircraft are assisting.

An emergency alert telephone warning is being sent to homes in the Heddon Greta and Kurri areas. Residents are advised to seek shelter as the fire arrives. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

The Hunter Expressway is closed between John Renshaw Drive and Wine Country drive due to bushfires. Please stay away.