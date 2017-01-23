AUSTRALIA DAY – What’s On

It’s the day that we celebrate all things Australia!

If you are wondering what is happening around Newcastle and The Hunter this Australia Day .. look no further!

LAKE MACQUARIE:

Speers Point Park

12pm – 9pm

Free Event

Spend this Australia Day at the Lake Mac Festival! Bring your friends and family to Speers Point Park to enjoy live music by 80’s chart toppers, Pseudo Echo, and soul singer, Lisa Hunt.

and soul singer, Lisa Hunt. There will be free kids’ activities, family movie Oddball on the big screen, Scouts canoe race, live entertainment by local performers and a spectacular fireworks finale.

Speers Point Pool also have a special event on including Live music, aquatic floats, chill out zones, sporting games. Cost is just $3.50 per person.

NEWCASTLE

Newcastle Australia Day 2017 celebrations will be happening at Honeysuckle, Newcastle City Hall and on Newcastle Harbour.

9am – Newcastle City Hall will host the traditional Australia Day citizenship ceremony more than 170 people will become new citizens and we will award The City of Newcastle Citizen, Young Citizen and Community Group of the Year.

10am to 3pm – Honeysuckle Precinct – On and over the harbour Return of the popular Splashdown Aqua Show – as seen on NYE .. Sky Aces dazzling aerobatic stunt planes

Worth Place park and car park Rosie’s School of Rock Future Rockstars concert and Food and market stalls

Harbour Square Kids play zone with free jumping castles, face painting, balloon twisting & craft activities

Restaurant precinct – The Waste Wrappers Show and other surprise roving performers across the site

MAITLAND

This Australia Day celebrate the great Aussie backyard with a range of backyard themed games and activities in Maitland Park from 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM.

The festivities will start at 7.30am with a free BBQ breakfast followed by a number of free family fun activities, including free entry to Maitland Pool, from 9.00am to 3.00pm.

The Official Ceremony will be held from 10.00am to 12.00pm and include the Citizenship Ceremony and Citizen of the Year Awards.

Visit maitlandevents.com.au/australia-day/ to see the full program of events closer to Australia Day.

RAYMOND TERRACE

Join the family friendly Australia Day celebrations at Riverside Park in Raymond Terrace from 8.00AM – 2.30PM

The traditional Great Aussie Breakfast will kick-start the day at 8am at Riverside Park. This free brekkie has generously been sponsored by the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.

Formal presentations and the Australia Day Civic Ceremony will commence on The Mutual Stage at 9am followed by entertainment, family fun amusements, the speedboat demonstration from the Aquatic Club of Raymond Terrace, a RAAF flyover and much more!

LEMON TREE PASSAGE

Join the family friendly Australia Day celebrations at Henderson Park in Lemon Tree Passage from 8.00AM – 11.30AM.

Enjoy a BBQ breakfast, fun activities and some great entertainment including live music. Sit back and enjoy the tunes from Australian bush band Brumby’s Run and the Australian Army Band.

This event is proudly supported by the Lions Club of Tilligerry and Port Stephens Council.

NELSON BAY

Join in the family fun Australia Day celebrations at Fly Point in Nelson Bay 9.00AM – 4.00PM.

Other events throughout the day include: Food Court, BBQ, snow cones and hot and cold drinks

FREE Australian flags, ice blocks and chips for children

FREE pony rides, giant slide and jumping castles for children

RAAF Flypast

Alpaca & sheep shearing demonstrations and baby animals

All day markets with over 90 stalls

Vintage and classic cars on display

Be amazed by JD’s World of Magic, displays and workshops

Australian Reptile Parks Shows and educational talks. Come smile at the crocodile!

Displays by Rural Fire Service, NSW Fire Brigade, Spinners and

Weavers and RAAF cadets

Starshine face painting

Air brush tattoos

Brought to you by the Australia Day Nelson Bay Subcommittee, Port Stephens Council – with support from Rotary Club Nelson Bay and Nelson Bay Freemasons.

A very big thank you to major sponsor, Marquis Bathroom Products, for their generous support.

CESSNOCK