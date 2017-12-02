Navigation

Appeal for Witnesses after Fatal Crash at Lake Macquarie

By on December 2, 2017 in News

Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a fatal crash in Lake Macquarie overnight.

Just after 2am, police believe a Hyundai Getz collided with a Holden Commodore on the Pacific Highway near Cams Wharf.

Both cars were travelling in different directions.

One of the drivers, a 38-year-old female was killed at the scene and a report is now being prepared for the coroner.

The other driver, a 49-year-old male was taken to the John Hunter Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Police or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Skip to toolbar Log Out