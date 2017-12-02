Appeal for Witnesses after Fatal Crash at Lake Macquarie

Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a fatal crash in Lake Macquarie overnight.

Just after 2am, police believe a Hyundai Getz collided with a Holden Commodore on the Pacific Highway near Cams Wharf.

Both cars were travelling in different directions.

One of the drivers, a 38-year-old female was killed at the scene and a report is now being prepared for the coroner.

The other driver, a 49-year-old male was taken to the John Hunter Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Police or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.