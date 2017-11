Police are appealing for information on a stabbing in Mayfield last night.

It’s believed a fight broke out at a Hanbury Street unit complex around 11:30pm, where a 25-year-old man was stabbed in his left hand and leg.

He’s been taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

During investigations, police spoke to and arrested a 16-year-old boy who was later released.

Any witnesses or anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.