Appeal For Information on Indecent Assault at Karuah

Police have begun investigating the possible abduction and indecent assault of a young girl in Karuah last month.

Officers say that a 10-year-old girl was on Boonara Bend where she was dragged into a car and assaulted around three weeks ago.

The girl managed to break free and run through a laneway into Carlisle Crescent.

The alleged offender is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his twenties or thirties, around 6 foot tall with medium length brown hair.

It’s believed he also has a crescent shaped birth mark on his left cheek and a scar running along his left hand and wrist.

At the time of the incident the man was wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans and was in a white station wagon with black and yellow number plates.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.