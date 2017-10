A man has died early this morning after his car left the road and hit a power pole in Lake Macquarie.

The 26 year old, believed to be from Morisset, reportedly suffered critical injuries.

Emergency services were called to Fishery Point Road at Bonnells Bay at around 4am but the man died at the scene.

A report will now be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.