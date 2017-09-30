2 Dead After Crash in Lake Macquarie

A police investigation is underway after 2 people died in a single vehicle crash in Lake Macquarie early this morning.

Its believed a car ran into a power pole on Marconi Road, Morisset just after 1:30 am before catching alight.

Emergency services managed to put out the blaze but the driver and passenger died inside the car.

Both are yet to be identified.

Officers from the Lake Macquarie Local Area Command have established a crime scene and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.