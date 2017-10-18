17 year old Boy Dies After Incident at Lambton Pool

Newcastle Council has confirmed the 17 year old boy who died following an incident at the Lambton Swimming pool yesterday had caused “harm to himself” and suffered a medical episode prior to being restrained by several members of the public.
The boy was treated by paramedics – he was taken to John Hunter hospital where he passed away.
A critical incident investigation is underway.
Newcastle Council Statement:
Late yesterday afternoon a 17-year-old boy and his carer were visiting Lambton Pool. The boy began causing harm to himself and the surrounding property. His carer, with this assistance of passers-by, restrained the boy to prevent him doing further harm to himself.
During the incident the boy had a medical episode and subsequently required CPR. Emergency services attended the scene however he was unable to be resuscitated.
NSW Police are investigating and we are providing assistance to Lane 4 Aquatics and the staff involved in the incident. We express our deepest sympathies to the family.