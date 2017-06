Glencore mine workers will hold rolling strike action across the Hunter over the next 48 hours, saying the company isn’t doing enough to protect their jobs.

Five sites will down-tool today and tomorrow, with the CFMEU holding more negotiations next week.

CFMEU district president Peter Jordan says the company is trying to casualise their workforce.

The Union says they’ll expand the strikes if they don’t get satisfaction.

Glencore mines include Ravensworth, Mount Owen, Bulga.