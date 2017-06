A woman has been threatened with a gun and tied up with duct tape during a holdup of the Abermain Bowling Club overnight.

Two men smashed their way into the club demanding the worker open the ATM machine, safe and pokies machines.

They fled from the scene with a large amount of cash in a white Nissan Pulser, which was later found burnt out.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.