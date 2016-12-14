Woman Dies in Hit and Run crash at Wickham

Police are searching for the driver of a white utility who fled the scene of an accident in Newcastle this morning.



The crash occurred between the utility and a motorised scooter at Hannell St in Wickham just after 9am on Wednesday.

The rider of the scooter, a 36-year-old woman from Wickham, was taken to John Hunter Hospital, but later died.

The male driver of the utility ran from the scene.

He is described as wearing high- visibility clothing with blood on his face, approximately 175cm-180cm tall, with short brown hair.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the whereabouts of the man is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 222 000.