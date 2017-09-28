Woman Charged for Allegedly Grooming Port Stephens Students

A woman has been charged for allegedly grooming children in the Port Stephens region back in 2015.

Its believed the 50 year old sent explicit text messages and made phone calls to a 15 year old student at the school she was employed at.

Its alleged she was also involved in sending messages and calling a second student, aged 16.

The woman was interviewed by Raymond Terrace Police yesterday, where she was charged with groom child for unlawful sexual activity, use carriage service to groom child under 16 years for sex, and use carriage service to menace/harass/offend.

She was granted conditional bail and will front court on November 6.

She no longer works for the school.