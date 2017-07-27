Woman Charged After Lake Munmorah Road Rage

A woman has now been charged following a sickening case of road rage at Lake Munmorah earlier this week.

The altercation was captured on dash cam and showed a man approaching a woman along the Pacific Highway before allegedly punching her in the face.

The 21 year old woman turned herself into Wyong Police this morning.

She was charged with a number of offences including throwing objects at a vehicle, being outside a vehicle, not wearing a seatbelt and malicious damage.

She was granted conditional bail and will front court in September.

The 41 year old man involved was charged yesterday with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He’ll front court next month.