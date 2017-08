Police are investigating a brutal assault at a home in Singleton overnight.

Officers say a 42 year old woman answered a knock at the door of her home on Harriet Street, when a man and woman forced their way inside.

The couple, who are known to the woman, then bashed and kicked her, leaving her with fractures to her face.

She managed to walk to her neighbour’s home for help.

She’s now in the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.