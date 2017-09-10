WIN TICKETS TO KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE!

NEWFM is giving lucky listeners the chance to win tickets to the movie of the year – Kingsman: The Golden Circle!

NEWFM is holding an exclusive advanced screening of the high anticipated sequel in the Kingsman series, and we’ve got hundreds of tickets to give away!

The NEWCrew will be driving around the streets of the Newcastle area all this week with tickets in hand. All you have to do is come find us before the tickets run out. Can’t make it to us? There are plenty of other ways to win – just listen to NEWFM to find out!

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy.

Featuring an all stat cast including: Colin Firth, Channing Tatum, Taron Egerton, and Halle Berry