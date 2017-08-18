WIN ED SHEERAN TICKETS!

Did you spend hours in the online ticket queue just to end up ticketless? Well, don’t worry because NEWFM giving away Ed Sheeran tickets for two whole weeks!



The A-Team will be hitting the streets of Newcastle armed with not only the chance to win tickets to the biggest star in the world but also with box loads of delicious FREE treats from Snows Artisan Bakers. You will surely be singing Shape of You to the cookie sandwiches we’ve got on offer. To find out where we will be, all you have to do is listen to The Novos from 6am on NEWFM 105.3. You never know – we might be on the Castle on the Hill next!