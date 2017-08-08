Wests / Knights Takeover Vote a Winner

The Wests Group are set to assume outright ownership of the Knights on the 1st of November, after their takeover proposal was overwhelmingly endorsed by the club’s members.

Almost 14,000 members voted last week, with the ballot returning a 93% approval rating.

Ceo Phil Gardiner says they have plenty to do in the meantime.

“Legal due diligence needs to be done, there’s a fair bit of work for us to do between now and then… ticket sales, box sales, sponsorship, we have to touch base with those interested parties and keep them informed.

From the Knights perspective, its very much business as usual until the first of November.”