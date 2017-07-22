Wests Group One Step Closer to Knights Acquisition

The fate of the Newcastle Knights now lays in the hands of the members of the Wests Group.

Wests have confirmed that they’ve come to an agreement with the NRL on a takeover of the club.

The 120 000 members of the Wests Group have been invited to vote on the acquisition before any takeover takes place, which will be held between July 31 and August 6.

If the vote is successful, the group will have fully acquired the club by November.

As part of the agreement, they’ve also committed up to $10 million to the development of the sporting centre of excellence.

The Newcastle Knights have been under the ownership of the NRL since Nathan Tinkler’s departure in 2014.