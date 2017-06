Police are investigating a series of violent incidents over the weekend..

A 25 year old Jesmond man has been charged with assault after a brawl broke out at an Islington unit block leaving a 24 year with injuries to his face..

While police are looking into a brawl that broke out at the Bar Beach Bowling club on Saturday evening.

One man was glassed and another hit with a pool cue, it’s understood there were around 20 witnesses.